Please reference each of our divisional contacts: 

Administration, Community Services, ED&F, Tourism/Marketing, Workforce or you can also call 701-328-5300.

LOIS/LASSO

The Economic Development team of North Dakota Department of Commerce is thrilled to announce two new services for you, our partners, that is intended to support our mission of empowering the growth of the North Dakota economy, for everyone.

Grant Programs

The North Dakota Department of Commerce offers a variety of grant and loan programs.

Services and Assistance

Commerce provides nearly 50 programs and services to support business, workforce and community development.

Power in Partnerships

Across North Dakota, businesses and communities are creating a lasting impact through innovation, collaboration, and hard work.

Contact Us

We lead the efforts to attract, retain and expand wealth and improve the quality of life for the people of North Dakota.

Recent News
North Dakota Offers $7.5 Million in Grants to Advance Autonomous Agriculture

Tuesday, September 2, 2025 at 09:45 am

Categories: Economic Development and Finance News

North Dakota Launches Global Talent Office Grant Program to Boost Workforce Diversity and Support Legal Immigrant Integration

Wednesday, August 27, 2025 at 01:50 pm

Categories: Workforce News

Time Is Running Out to Apply for a North Dakota Destination Development Grant

Monday, August 25, 2025 at 08:00 pm

Categories: Tourism and Marketing News

Paddle, Cast and Make a Splash in Legendary North Dakota

Friday, August 22, 2025 at 11:20 am

Categories: Tourism and Marketing News

North Dakota Global Talent Summit Advances Workforce Solutions Through Legal Immigration

Thursday, August 14, 2025 at 02:45 pm

Categories: Workforce News

The North Dakota Department of Commerce Global Talent Office (GTO) hosted the 2025 North Dakota Global Talent Summit on Thursday, Aug. 14, at Bismarck State College’s NECE building, convening national and international experts to explore legal immigration as a strategic solution to workforce challenges.

North Dakota’s Global Talent Office Launches Statewide Effort to Connect Workers with Career-Aligned English Skills via EnGen

Wednesday, August 13, 2025 at 10:15 am

Categories: Workforce News

North Dakota Development Fund Approves $2.16M in Loans for Child Care, Tech and Ag Projects in Q2

Thursday, July 31, 2025 at 10:15 am

Categories: Economic Development and Finance News
Upcoming Events
Events Page

CDRP Community Chats Webinar: Unlocking Insights with the North Dakota State Data Hub

Wednesday, September 10, 2025 at 12:00 pm - 01:00 pm

Categories: Community Development and Rural Prosperity

CDRP Community Chats Webinar: Overcoming Barriers & Building Housing in Rural North Dakota

Thursday, October 23, 2025 at 01:00 pm - 02:00 pm

Categories: Community Development and Rural Prosperity

Mark your calendar: 2026 North Dakota Travel Industry Conference

Monday, April 13, 2026 at 03:00 pm - Wednesday, April 15, 2026 at 03:00 pm

Categories: Tourism Industry
